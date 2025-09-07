Punjab floods: PM Modi to visit Gurdaspur on September 9, meet flood-affected farmers and families Punjab is currently facing one of its worst floods in decades. The inundation was a result of spate in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets, following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab, which is reeling under one of the worst floods in recent memory, on September 9 to review the situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations. BJP's Punjab unit, in a post on X, announced that the Prime Minister will be visiting Gurudaspur, where he will meet with the flood-affected people, including farmers.

PM Modi to visit Gurdaspur

In an X post, the BJP said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims."

Showing PM Modi's commitment towards Punjab, the BJP further read, "This visit of the Prime Minister proves that the central BJP government always stands with the people of Punjab and will provide full support in this difficult time."

Punjab floods

Earlier, government sources said the Prime Minister is set to visit multiple rain-affected states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, to assess the flood situation and review relief and rescue operations. According to government sources, more than 500 people have lost their lives in the recent wave of incessant rainfall, flash floods, and landslides, which have devastated vast stretches of northern India.

Relentless monsoon rains have triggered flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand in recent weeks, leaving more than 500 people dead since June.

Punjab is among the worst-affected states, with nearly 1,650 villages across all 23 districts being inundated, submerging over 1.75 lakh acres of farmland and destroying paddy crops. Rivers such as the Beas, Satluj, Raavi, and Ghaggar flow above danger levels. Controlled releases from major dams, including Bhakhra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar, have worsened the crisis.

Districts worst affected include Gurdaspur, with 1.45 lakh residents impacted, followed by Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. Punjab has reported 37 deaths, while three persons remain missing. The state government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions until September 7, as rescue operations by the Army, Air Force, BSF, and NDRF continue on a war footing.

Torrential downpours in Punjab over the past few days have further worsened the situation, leaving thousands struggling with inundated homes, crippled transport, and damaged crops. Since last month, floods have claimed 46 lives across the state, underscoring the scale of the crisis.

According to the Met forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Punjab on Sunday and at a few places over the next two days.

