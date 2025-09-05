PM Modi to visit flood-hit states soon as monsoon fury ravages several regions: Sources PM Modi will visit rain-ravaged Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, where over 500 lives have been lost to floods, landslides, and relentless monsoon rains.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit multiple rain-affected states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, to assess the flood situation and review relief and rescue operations. According to government sources, more than 500 people have lost their lives in the recent wave of incessant rainfall, flash floods, and landslides, which have devastated vast stretches of northern India.

Himachal Pradesh bears the maximum brunt

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the worst-hit, with 355 fatalities recorded since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Torrential rains have triggered landslides, collapsed buildings, and washed away critical infrastructure, leaving the hill state grappling with one of its most destructive monsoon seasons in years.

Punjab on high alert as rivers overflow

Punjab continues to face widespread flooding as rivers such as the Beas, Satluj, Raavi, and Ghaggar flow above danger levels. Controlled releases from major dams, including Bhakhra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar, have worsened the crisis. Nearly 1,650 villages across all 23 districts are inundated, submerging over 1.75 lakh acres of farmland and destroying paddy crops.

Districts worst affected include Gurdaspur, with 1.45 lakh residents impacted, followed by Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. Punjab has reported 37 deaths, while three persons remain missing. The state government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions until September 7, as rescue operations by the Army, Air Force, BSF, and NDRF continue on a war footing.

Gujarat reels under torrential rains; Rajasthan battles dam breach, farm losses, and rising death toll

The IMD has issued a red alert for Gujarat as central districts like Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar faced intense downpours, prompting dam authorities to release 4.5 lakh cusecs from the Kadana Dam, while Vadodara witnessed knee-deep waterlogging, damaged pandals, disrupted processions, and power outages in several areas; meanwhile, Rajasthan remains under orange alerts, with the collapse of Ajmer’s Boraj dam wall causing severe flooding, over 35 districts including Jaipur facing flood-like conditions and 193 reported deaths, Sawai Madhopur losing 40% of its guava orchards worth Rs 4 crore, and tragic incidents in Bikaner and Hanumangarh highlighting the widespread infrastructure and agricultural devastation.

Relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, an advanced survey team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) arrived on Wednesday to assess damage caused by rain, floods, and landslides. Home Minister Amit Shah has directed officials to use data analytics and AI in disaster assessment and to strengthen early warning systems. He also visited affected residents in Mangu Chak village, inspected damaged infrastructure including the Tawi Bridge, and chaired a high-level review meeting.

Large-scale evacuations and hope of relief

Across the northern belt, more than 5,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas. Seventeen NDRF teams, 23 Army columns, and IAF helicopters are engaged in ongoing rescue efforts. A forecast from the IMD offers some relief, predicting a significant decrease in rainfall across Punjab and neighbouring states in the coming days.