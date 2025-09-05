Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh: 355 dead so far, IAF rescues stranded pilgrims amid widespread destruction The rescue operation for stranded Manimahesh pilgrims in Himachal Pradesh began with IAF Chinook helicopters evacuating devotees, while the government ensured their safe return with free transport services amid ongoing weather challenges.

Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the aftermath of one of the most destructive monsoon seasons in recent years, as torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the state, claiming 355 lives and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has released a cumulative report detailing the scale of devastation from June 20 to September 4.

Devastating loss of life

The monsoon fury has caused a tragic loss of life, with 194 people succumbing to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, drowning, lightning strikes, and other weather-triggered causes. A further 161 lives were lost in road accidents during the same period. Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi (58 deaths), Kangra (50), Chamba (43), Shimla (38), and Kullu (31).

The rain-related fatalities include 35 from landslides, 33 due to drowning, 17 from cloudbursts, and 15 from falls or accidents linked to steep slopes or trees. Electrocution, snake bites, fires, and avalanches caused several other casualties.

Severe road accidents add to toll

In addition to the weather-related tragedies, road accidents during the monsoon have claimed numerous lives. Chamba and Mandi districts saw 22 deaths each, while Kangra lost 19, Shimla and Solan reported 18 each, Kinnaur had 14 fatalities, and Kullu recorded 13. The growing number of fatalities highlights the dangers posed by poorly maintained roads in the monsoon season, which remain prone to landslides and flooding.

Massive property damage

The cumulative damage to public property stands at over Rs 3,787 crores, with significant destruction to infrastructure such as the Public Works Department (PWD), water supply systems, and power distribution networks. The SDMA reported that 415 homes were destroyed, 597 were partially damaged, and numerous cowsheds and animal shelters were wiped out. Additionally, 28 commercial establishments, including shops and factories, have been severely affected, leaving local communities with significant losses.

Challenges in rescue and relief efforts

Rescue and relief operations continue to be a priority for district administrations. The SDMA is focusing on restoring vital services, including power and water supply, as well as reconnecting affected areas. The public has been urged to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow weather advisories.

Efforts to evacuate stranded pilgrims from the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba have been ongoing, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifting nearly 350 pilgrims on Friday. The heavy rains and landslides in Bharmaur constituency have caused roads to be cut off, trapping pilgrims in the area. The total death toll among pilgrims since the start of the yatra on August 15 is reported to be 17, though authorities fear that the actual toll could be higher.

Infrastructure and transportation disruptions

The monsoon’s fury has left 1,217 roads closed across the state, including major highways like NH-3 (Mandi-Dharampur), NH-5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet road), NH-305 (Aut-Sainj), and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphu). Train services on the Shimla-Kalka route have also been cancelled due to landslips that damaged the tracks. The disruption to transportation has further complicated the already challenging relief efforts.

Ongoing threats and weather warnings

While light to moderate rains have been reported in parts of the state, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Monday and Tuesday. The state continues to face the threat of flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, with 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 132 major landslides already recorded since the start of the monsoon season.

Himachal Pradesh remains in a state of crisis as it battles the dual challenges of a devastating monsoon and widespread destruction. The loss of life, property, and vital infrastructure has caused severe hardship for residents, while rescue teams continue their efforts to restore order. With more rainfall expected, the authorities are urging caution and preparedness for further weather-related challenges in the coming days.