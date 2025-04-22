Punjab CM Mann condemns Pahalgam terror attack: 'Targeting unarmed innocents is an attack on humanity' Pahalgam terror attack: Security agencies are on high alert following the attack in Pahalgam and a probe is underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, saying, "The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely shameful and condemnable."

In an X post, the Punjab CM said, "Targeting unarmed innocents is an attack on humanity. The whole country is united in this hour of grief, our condolences are with the victim families and we strongly condemn every form of terrorism."

Pahalgam terror attack

At least 26 tourists were killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details. Terrorists reportedly fired over 50 rounds at the group. The number of casualties could rise.

The seriousness of the situation is evident as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to review the security situation in Kashmir following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Hours after the attack on tourists, Shah rushed to Srinagar and drove straight to the Raj Bhavan from the airport.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat briefed the Home Minister upon his arrival. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka were present at the time of the briefing. The officials had earlier said Shah was scheduled to chair a high-level meeting of security officials.

