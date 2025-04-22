Exclusive footage shows exact moment when terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam | Video Pahalgam terror attack: A tourist was seen recording a video when the terrorists attacked people in Pahalgam. In the video, the gunshot sounds and the sound of tourists screaming for help can be heard.

Srinagar:

An exclusive footage showing the exact moment when terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam has emerged. A tourist was seen recording a video when the terrorists attacked people in Pahalgam. In the video, the gunshot sounds and the sound of tourists screaming for help can be heard.

In the meantime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to review the security situation in Kashmir following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Hours after the attack on tourists, Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar and drove straight to the Raj Bhavan from the airport and he will chair a high-level meeting of security officials.

Deadly attack since 2019 Pulwama strike

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

The dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high ranking official said without getting into details.

Pahalgam attack: Here’s how it happened

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed "mini Switzerland", and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or picnicking, officials and eyewitnesses said.

As news of the attack spread, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

The officials said it was possible members of the terror group could have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through Kokernag in south Kashmir.