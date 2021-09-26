Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Cabinet Expansion: CM Channi to induct new faces, oath taking ceremony today

The much anticipated Punjab cabinet expansion will take place today, as several new faces will take oath at Raj Bhawan. Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to induct half a dozen of these new faces while four ministers who were a part of the Amarinder Singh-led- government are expected to be dropped from the cabinet.

After three rounds of meeting with the Congress high command, the new cabinet of Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has been finalised on Saturday, sources said.

Channi met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday, amd later announced that Punjab cabinet expansion will be held tomorrow at Raj Bhawan, at 4:30 pm. Of the three meetings, two meetings were held at Rahul Gandhi's residence within a span of 24 hours. The meetings continued till late at night.

According to sources, four ministers considered as close aides of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh are likely to be dropped from Channi's new cabinet and half a dozen of new faces will be introduced tomorrow.

As per the sources, the new faces of the Punjab cabinet are likely to be Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Giljian, Punjab Congress' working President Kuljeet Nagra, Gurkeerat Singh Kotli, General Secretary of Punjab PCC Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit, and Raja Warring.

Meanwhile, the ministers whose names might be dropped from the cabinet are Sunder Shyam Arora, Sandhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Gurpreet Singh Kangar.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News