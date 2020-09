Image Source : PTI 2 killed after building collapses in Punjab's Mohali

At least two people died after a building collapsed in Mohali's Dera Bassi area on Thursday, officials said. “There are two casualties in the incident,” Dera Bassi Sub Divisional Magistrate Kuldeep Bawa said.

Rescue operations at the site of the building collapse are underway.

Some more people may be trapped under the debris, officials said.

