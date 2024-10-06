Sunday, October 06, 2024
     
Punjab AAP leader shot at during argument with SAD leader in Fazilka

Punjab AAP released a media message soon after the firing incident in which a party leader was injured. The ruling party in Punjab urged for peace saying 'violence has no place in our democracy.'

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Fazilka Updated on: October 06, 2024 13:03 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mandeep Singh Brar was injured after being shot during an argument with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader during a heated argument in Fazilka district. Brar, who was the ruling party's candidate for panchayat elections, was taken to the local hospital after the incident.

"Standing for Peace. Violence has no place in our democracy. The unfortunate attack on our sarpanch candidate in Jalalabad is deeply concerning. The @AamAadmiParty believes in peace, development, and fairness for all. We stand strong against criminal mindsets and urge authorities to take swift action," said AAP spokesperson, Punjab, Neel Garg on Sunday.

According to the media reports, Brar was attacked outside the block development and panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office in Fazilka. Several Akali workers were present at the BDPO office over their request to clear a file related to a school, which the officials declined. Subsequently, Brar confronted Akali workers which resulted in an ugly altercation that led to a firing incident.

