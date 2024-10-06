Artist playing Lord Ram dies of heart attack during Ramleela performance in Delhi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Artist playing Lord Ram dies of heart attack

In a tragic incident, a man suddenly died of a heart attack while performing the role of Lord Ram during a Ramleela play at Vishwakarma Nagar in Delhi’s Shahdara region. According to the information released, the deceased has been identified as Sushil Kaushik, an artist playing the role of Lord Ram in one of the several pandals where plays were organized ahead of Dussehra celebrations.

Details of the incident

While, the exact date of the tragic incident has not yet been confirmed. However, a purported video of the event shows Kaushik delivering a dialogue on stage before suddenly stepping off from stage, clutching his chest.

In the 45-second viral video, Kaushik is seen performing alongside other artists and delivering his dialogue. He suddenly moves behind the stage, reportedly due to suffering a cardiac arrest.

Deceased taken to Kailash Deepak hospital

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police confirmed that Sushil had a heart attack on stage and was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he passed away. Post the incident, it was revealed that Sushil Kaushik was a property dealer by profession.



