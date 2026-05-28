Punjab: 70 people, including women and children, fall sick after having food at wedding in Sangrur

Chandigarh:

At aleast 70 people, including women and children, fell sick after having food at a wedding ceremony in Sangrur's Moonak, officials said on Wednesday. They were admitted to a government hospital and private hospitals where they were undergoing treatment, they added. Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visited the Civil Hospital, Moonak and reviewed the treatment being provided to persons who fell ill after consuming food at the wedding function.

Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visits patients

The minister interacted with patients admitted in the hospital and enquired about their health condition while directing officials to ensure uninterrupted medical facilities and prompt treatment for all affected persons. Goyal instructed that health department and administrative officials should maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the situation until every patient fully recovers.

Health department supervises treatment arrangements

Acting on these directions, teams from the health department and district administration reached the hospitals to supervise treatment arrangements and medical facilities. The treatment process was further accelerated and teams of doctors from different towns were called in to provide specialised medical care. Some patients were also referred to Sangrur for advanced treatment. Goyal informed that 72 persons had been admitted to government and private hospitals after consuming food at the wedding function.

He further informed that teams of doctors from Kohrian, Sangrur, Bhawanigarh and Lehragaga are actively engaged in the treatment of the patients, adding that a specialised medical team from Patiala is also reaching Moonak Hospital.

The Civil Surgeon, Sangrur is personally supervising the entire operation and discussions have also been held with the Director Health to ensure that no shortcoming remains in the treatment process.

He asserted that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated in providing medical care to the patients. Three ambulances have also been kept on standby to deal with any emergency situation, he added. Patients admitted to the hospital expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities being provided.

Goyal said that the central government should enact stringent laws across the country against adulteration in milk and other food items so that such unfortunate incidents caused by food adulteration can be prevented. He added that the Punjab government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and appropriate action will be initiated in the case.

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