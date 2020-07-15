Image Source : ANI Second phase of lockdown in Pune from July 18, essential services allowed

The second phase of lockdown in Pune. will commence from July 18th till July 23rd. Medical stores, dairies, hospitals and essential services will be allowed to remain open. Pune is already under complete shutdown in the first phase from July 14 to 18. To bring the pandemic under control, a 10-day complete lockdown has already been imposed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from Monday in two phases.

Pune reported 1,491 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the number of cases to 41,326 in the district. The death toll due to coronavirus in the western Maharashtra district reached 1,141 with 43 patients succumbing since Monday evening.

