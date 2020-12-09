Wednesday, December 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama, operation underway

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama, operation underway

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out at Tiken area of Pulwama in the early hours on Wednesday. The encounter is currently underway as police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2020 8:43 IST
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama, operation underway
Image Source : ANI

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama, operation underway 

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out at Tiken area of Pulwama in the early hours on Wednesday. The encounter is currently underway as police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

According to reports, when joint troops of 182 Batallion CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out cordon and search operations (CASO), the terrorists which were hiding in the area opened fire on the security personnel. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News