Image Source : AP Pulwama mosques visited by Tablighi group made quarantine centres

In the wake of reports that the Tablighi group' (Preachers group) to which Kashmir's first Covid-19 victim belonged, had stayed and preached at some mosques of Pulwama district, the district administration on Thursday declared all such mosques as administrative quarantine centres.

The order passed by District Magistrate Raghav Langar, under Section 34 of Disaster Mannagement Act 2005, declared all such mosques in the district as administrative quarantine centres.

In addition to attending some religious congregations in Sopore town, the members of the Tablighi group to which the victim belonged, had attended congregations in Pulwama district as well.

Authorities are still in the process of identifying all such people who might have come into contact with the victim during his visits to many places of the Valley after being infected by the dreaded virus.

Already, 50 such contacts have been identified and put into quarantine to check the community spread of the virus infection.

