31 arrested in Kashmir Valley for violating lockdown restrictions

Police on Thursday arrested 31 people in the Kashmir Valley for violating prohibitory orders imposed under the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a police spokesperson said.

Kashmir Updated on: March 26, 2020 20:45 IST
Police on Thursday arrested 31 people in the Kashmir Valley for violating prohibitory orders imposed under the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a police spokesperson said.

 
He said 14 people were arrested in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, while three were taken into custody in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

In similar action in Handwara, police arrested 14 people and seized two vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 (unlawful assembly) of CrPC, the spokesperson said.
 
Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at the respective police stations and investigations have been taken up, he added.

