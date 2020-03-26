Kashmir reports first COVID-19 death after 65-year-old dies, 4 contacts also test positive

Image Source : AP First coronavirus death reported in Kashmir.

First COVID-19 death has been reported in Kashmir after a 65-year-old man, who was part of Tabligi Jamaat, was confirmed coronavirus positive, died on March 23 died in hospital. Meanwhile, four of his contacts have also tested positive on Wednesday, informed Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal. The deceased was a resident of Hyderpora in Srinagar. So far, J&K has 7 confirmed coronavirus cases while 13 have been reported from Ladakh. India meanwhile has over 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. Globally, there are over 4,70,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 21,000 people have died.

Almost half of the world population is now under lockdown to contain the virus from further spreading as according to experts it is the most effective way to stop the virus from spreading. India has announced a 21-day lockdown after PM Modi during his address to the nation asked citizens to remain indoors and not to venture out of their homes except refiling bare essential requirements like food, water etc. The Prime Minister also shared a WhatsApp number asking citizens who want information on coronavirus can send a 'Namaste' following which they will start receiving updates.

A look at state-wise coronavirus confirmed cases list in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 9 0 1 0 2 Bihar 4 0 0 1 3 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 4 Delhi 30 1 6 1 5 Gujarat 37 1 0 1 6 Haryana 14 14 11 0 7 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 8 Karnataka 41 0 3 1 9 Kerala 101 8 4 0 10 Madhya Pradesh 14 0 0 0 11 Maharashtra 125 3 1 3 12 Manipur 1 0 0 0 13 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 14 Odisha 2 0 0 0 15 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 16 Punjab 29 0 0 1 17 Rajasthan 34 2 3 0 18 Tamil Nadu 16 2 1 0 19 Telengana 25 10 1 0 20 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 21 Jammu and Kashmir 7 0 1 0 22 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 23 Uttar Pradesh 36 1 11 0 24 Uttarakhand 3 1 0 0 25 West Bengal 9 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 563 43 43 10

