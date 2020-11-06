J&K: Terrorist killed during ongoing encounter with security forces in Pampore

Image Source : PTI One unidentified terrorist neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Pampore

At least one unidentified terrorist was killed during an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The gunfight, which began Thursday evening was reported from Lalpora area of Pampore. According to the details, the joint police team of Awantipora and Pulwama had received inputs about terrorists firing upon two individuals in Tral Awantipora and Wanpora Pulwama.

A search operation was later launched by the police wherein the hiding terrorists were tracked down.

In Awantipora, a shopkeeper identified as Mohammad Ayoub Ahanger, son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Panzoo Tral was injured after he was fired upon by terrorists near Tral bus stand. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared as brought dead.

In Pulwama, a sumo-driver identified as Mohammad Aslam Wani son Mohammad Ramzan was injured following the firing by terrorists. A resident of Wanpora Pulwama in Wanpora, Wani was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Cases were registered under relevant sections of law in PS Tral and PS Pulwama respectively.

Further investigations into the case is underway, while areas have been cordoned off for search operation.

The encounter in the area is underway.

Also Read | Hizbul Mujahideen commander, who was behind killing of 3 BJP workers, killed in Srinagar encounter

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage