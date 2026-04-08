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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: From N Rangasamy to V Vaithilingam, key candidates in the fray

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

The Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 feature some of the UT's most influential leaders, including N Rangasamy, V Vaithilingam and A Namassivayam, all entering high-stakes contests.

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: List of key candidates
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: List of key candidates Image Source : India TV
Puducherry:

The Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 are shaping into one of the fiercest battles the Union Territory has seen in recent years. The Union Territory is heading into a closely fought battle between the ruling NDA, led by the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has entered the contest as well, seeking to make it a triangular contest.

With all 30 seats heading to the polls on April 9, the spotlight is firmly on heavyweight contenders who carry long political legacies, strong support bases and sharply contrasting campaign styles. A total of 294 people are competing in the elections, comprising 34 candidates from national parties, 63 from state parties, 80 from registered but unrecognised parties and 117 independent contenders. As parties intensify their pitch and alliances work to consolidate votes, several key candidates have emerged as central figures in this high-stakes contest. 

Here's the list of key candidates in the fray:

S.No.  Candidate Name  Party Assembly Constituency
1 N. Rangasamy AINRC  Thattanchavady
2 V Vaithilingam Congress Thattanchavady
3 E Vinayagam NMK Thattanchavady
4 A Namassivayam BJP Mannadipet
5 GNS Rajasekaran BJP Thirunallar
6 T Thiagarajan AINRC Bahour
7 SS Rangan  DMK Mangalam
8 K Ragubady Congress Mangalam
9 TPR Selvame Congress Mannadipet
10 K Bharathithasan TVK Mannadipet
11 VP Ramalingame BJP Raj Bhavan
12 R Kumaran Congress Raj Bhavan
13 Vignesh Kannan DMK Raj Bhavan
14 VP Sivakolundhu AINRC Lawspet
15 M Vaithianathan Congress Lawspet
16 V Saminathan TVK Lawspet
17 Malladi Krishna Rao AINRC Yanam
18 Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok Congress Yanam
19 Thota Raju TVK Yanam
20 Vaiyapuri Manikandan AINRC Muthiyalpet

Puducherry Assembly Elections

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15. 

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent. While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent.

ALSO READ: 

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 9

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: Complete list of AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK candidates

 

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