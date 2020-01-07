Image Source : PTI Protest in Pune against JNU violence, Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam takes part (Representational)

Members of various students and youth organisations staged a demonstration at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) here on Monday evening to denounce the violence at the JNU campus in New Delhi. Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam also took part in the protest.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the agitators took part in the protests and condemned the attack on the JNU students and teachers. Violence broke out inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured. The Left-backed JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

The protest lasted for more than three hours on the varsity campus and saw participation of students, members from various organizations, citizens and some of the JNU alumni. Agitating students also recited Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge', which was recently at the centre of a row at the IIT Kanpur.

(With Inputs from PTI)

