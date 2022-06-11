Prophet row: ‘Hate and unrest is not our way’, says Rahul Gandhi amid nationwide uproar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi tweeted amid protests over Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad.

A day after nationwide protests over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's prophet remarks left the country shocked, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said "hate and unrest is not our way".

The Congress leader added: "Bapu's ideals are the foundation of independent India. Our country has always set an example of truth, non-violence and brotherhood in front of the world."

Massive protests broke out over remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in several parts of the country after Friday prayers. Till Saturday evening, a total of 237 people were arrested from various districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with Friday violence. Two lives were also lost in Ranchi in connection with the protests.

People pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur as thousands took to rowdiness during their protests after Friday prayers. At least five other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to decry the offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In West Bengal's Howrah district, fresh tensions were witnessed as protesters clashed with the security personnel. The personnel had to resort to using tear gas shells to quell the agitators.

