India blocks 40 websites of pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice'

Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday moved to take strict action against pr-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice' and banned 40 of their websites. The group is run by few radical members of the Sikh community in UK, USA and Canada. Sikhs for Justice has already been categorised as an unlawful association by India. The categorisation was made according to Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The law has been invoked again to block the website. The latest step from the MHA has dealt a fresh blow to the separatist group.

"Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an unlawful organization under the UAPA,1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendation of MHA, MeitY has issued orders under sec. 69 A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ," said MHA Spokesperson from the official

Khalistani elements enjoy support from Pakistan as they continue their activities from outside and inside India. When SFJ was declared an unlawful association under UAPA Act last year, Central government has expressed concerns about Kartarpur corridor being used by pro-Khalistan elements to influence people and propagate their agenda.

Sikhs for Justice wants a so-called 'Referendum 2020' for Khalistan. The campaign is supported by Pakistan and their official website was sharing and sourcing content from Karachi-based websites. Sources had confirmed this to India TV when SFJ was categorised as an unlawful organisation.

