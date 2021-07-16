PM's 'certificate' cannot hide Yogi govt's cruelty, negligence during Covid 2nd wave: Priyanka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Describing the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in combating COVID-19 as "commendable", the prime minister had said the state's population is more than a dozen big countries but the way "it has controlled the second wave of coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis, saying his "certificate" cannot hide the truth of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation's "cruelty, negligence and mismanagement" during the second wave of the coronavirus.

Modi, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday, praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave was "unprecedented".

"Modi ji's certificate cannot hide the truth of Yogi government's aggressive cruelty, negligence and mismanagement during the second wave of coronavirus spread in Uttar Pradesh," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"People faced enormous hardships, helplessness alone. This truth can be forgotten by Modi ji, Yogi ji, but not by those who suffered the pain of coronavirus," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said.

Describing the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in combating COVID-19 as "commendable", the prime minister had said the state's population is more than a dozen big countries but the way "it has controlled the second wave of coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

ALSO READ | Not 'bhai-bhatijawad', UP running on 'vikaswad': PM Modi heaps praise on Adityanath during Varanasi visit

Latest India News