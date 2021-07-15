Not 'bhai-bhatijawad', UP running on 'vikaswad': PM Modi heaps praise on Adityanath during Varanasi visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during inauguration of various developmental projects at BHU Ground in Varanasi on July 15.

Modi In Varanasi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Uttar Pradesh government's Covid-19 management during the second wave. Inaugurating and laying foundation stones of multiple development projects in Varanasi worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground in Varanasi, PM Modi said that the Yogi Adityanath government has done a commendable job in curbing the second wave as he highlighted that the state has done maximum Covid testing in the country. He said that in the past few years, the government has done extensive work in the health sector and noted that number of medical colleges has increased fourfold. He also said that several oxygen plants are being set up in the step and new ICU beds are being added to hospitals. This, he said, will make quality healthcare easily accessible to the people of Varanasi and surrounding areas. The public projects that he inaugurated include a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on river Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. He inaugurated projects worth around Rs 744 crore and laid foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv. These projects will further boost ease of living for the people of Varanasi, he said.

Modi Speech Live: The mafia raj and terrorism, which were once going out of control, are now under the grip of law. Today, the government in Uttar Pradesh is run by development not on corruption and nepotism.

Modi Speech In Varanasi Live: Without taking the name of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, he said that Uttar Pradesh was once considered difficult to do business. But the state is now becoming a favorite place for Make in India. It is not that before 2017 there were no schemes for Uttar Pradesh, money was not sent. Even then there were so many swift efforts from Delhi. But then in Lucknow they used to get blocked. Yogi ji himself is working hard today.

Varanasi LIVE: PM Modi said that Ro-Ro vessels facilities that begin today will help the tourism sector in Kashi thrive further. Our boatmen are also being given better facilties. Diesel boats are being converted into CNG. This will bring down their expenses, benefit the environment and attract the tourists.

Modi Varanasi Visit LIVE: PM Modi said that Kashi is becoming a large medical hub of Purvanchal. Today facilities are being made available in Kashi too for diseases for the treatment of which one had to go to Delhi and Mumbai earlier.

PM Modi lauds UP's Covid management LIVE: Today, Uttar Pradesh is a state that does the maximum number of testings (Covid) across the country. It is a state that does maximum number of vaccinations.

Modi In Varanasi LIVE: PM Narendra Modi said that Kashi has shown that it doesn't stop or get tired even in difficult times. The past few months have been very difficult for the entire mankind. But entire Uttar Pradesh, including Kashi, faced the mutating and dangerous form of Coronavirus with all its might.

Varanasi LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under PM Modi's governance, Kashi has made a new identity in country and world. "New Kashi is reaching new heights in development. This smart Kashi has become a model for the country and world. PM Modi's vision and inspiration is pushing people to new heights," he said.

Modi Varanasi Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates various development projects worth over Rs 1500 crores in Varanasi. Key projects include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Modi Varanasi Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an international cooperation and convention centre 'Rudraksh'. It will offer a glimpse of the cultural richness of the ancient city of Kashi. As many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed at this convention centre and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga. The entire building will glow with LED lights at night. The two-storey convention centre has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people. It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions and music concerts and other events and the gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi's art, culture and music.

PM Modi Varanasi Visit LIVE: PM Modi landed in Varanasi a short while ago. He was received at the airport by UP Governor Anandi Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Modi In Varanasi Today: The Prime Minister will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Modi Varanasi Visit: Ahead of his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared details of many projects he will inaugurate there and asserted that his government's vision is to build quality infrastructure in the holy city for the coming generations. He said these projects will further boost "ease of living" for the people of Kashi, the ancient name of Varanasi, and Poorvanchal.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the Prime Minister for all round development of Varanasi. He tweeted: “Today, honourable Prime Minister will inaugurate Ro-Ro vessels and three-lane flyover bridge on Varanasi-Ghazipur highway for tourism development on river Ganga. Along with promoting tourism and infrastructure, it will prove helpful in creating New Uttar Pradesh of New India."

This is the first trip of PM Modi to Varanasi this year. Today's visit will also kickstart BJP’s election campaign to retain power in the politically crucial state next year.

