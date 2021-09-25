Saturday, September 25, 2021
     
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary

Deendayal Upadhyay was an RSS pracharak who joined Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building the Jana Sangh, the progenitor to the BJP.

New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2021 9:44 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his 105th birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to nation-building.

 
In a tweet, Modi described Upadhyay as the proponent of "integral humanism", and said his ideas will always inspire the people of the country.


 
Born in Mathura, Upadhyay was an RSS pracharak who joined Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building the Jana Sangh, the progenitor to the BJP.
 
His ideas of "integral humanism" and "antyodaya" (empowerment of the most deprived) have been at the centre of the BJP's ideology.

