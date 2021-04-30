Impose President's rule in Delhi: AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal tells High Court

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Impose President's rule in Delhi: AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal tells HC

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Shoaib Iqbal has demanded from the Delhi High Court to declare the imposition of President's rule in the national capital. Iqbal said that he is pained to see the suffering of people in the city as they are unable to get beds in hospitals, essential drugs, oxygen and other facilities.

The government in Delhi is being run on the papers, Iqbal, MLA from Matia Mahal, said. He added that nobody in the government is ready to listen to him and the public.

"I am a six-time MLA, the seniormost MLA. There is no one to listen...there is no nodal officer," he said.

"The President's rule should be imposed in Delhi with immediate effect," the AAP MLA said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government is facing flak from opposition parties over its poor handling of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days. The fresh wave has put huge pressure on the public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.

Delhi recorded 395 more COVID-19 deaths and 24,235 cases in the last24 hours with a positivity rate of over 31 per cent. This was the 8th day on the trot that Delhi had recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

