President Droupadi Murmu's address on 76th Republic Day eve: A tribute to India's progress | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Nation on 76th Republic Day eve

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the progress India has made in its democratic journey, emphasising the importance of the Constitution and the values of justice, liberty, and equality. She paid tribute to the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters and reiterated the nation’s commitment to the ideals of democracy and unity.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu said, "The 75 years of the Constitution are marked by an all-round progress of a young republic. At the time of Independence and even later, large parts of the country had faced extreme poverty and also hunger. But one thing we were not deprived of was our belief in ourselves. We set down to create the right conditions in which everyone would have the opportunity to flourish. Our farmers toiled hard and made our country self-sufficient in food production. Our labourers worked relentlessly to transform our infrastructure and manufacturing sector. Thanks to their sterling efforts, India’s economy today influences global economic trends. Today, India is taking leadership positions in international forums. This transformation would not have been possible without the blueprint laid down by our Constitution..."

"Today, we should first recall the brave souls who made great sacrifices to free the motherland from the shackles of foreign rule. Some were well-known, while some remained little known till recently. We are celebrating this year the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who stands as a representative of the freedom fighters whose role in national history is now being recognised in true proportions. In the early decades of the twentieth century, their struggles consolidated in an organised nationwide independence movement. It was the nation’s good fortune to have the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and Babasaheb Ambedkar, who helped it rediscover its democratic ethos. Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity are not theoretical concepts that we came to learn in modern times; they have always been part of our civilisational heritage," she addded.