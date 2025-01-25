Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Heated debate between Vijender Gupta and Somnath Bharti at Chunav Manch

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Chunav Manch debate, accusing the government of failing to deliver on its promises. Gupta criticised AAP for alleged corruption, claiming, "Delhi has witnessed unprecedented levels of corruption under AAP’s tenure." He also questioned the government’s handling of issues like pollution, waste management, and education.

Vijender Gupta confirms BJP's CM candidate for Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have a party MLA as the Chief Minister if they form the government in the upcoming elections. Gupta asserted that BJP's strategy for the elections is clear, and he claimed that the party is set to win in Delhi. He further dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's chances of remaining the Chief Minister, citing the various restrictions imposed on him by the courts.

Somnath Bharti defends AAP's governance in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti defended the party's governance, highlighting the significant improvements in the fields of education and healthcare under their rule. Bharti emphasised the success of the Mohalla Clinics, where many residents have been availing themselves of medical services. He claimed that AAP's contributions to public welfare, particularly in healthcare, have been transformative for the city.

Somnath Bharti responds to Vijender Gupta on Yamuna cleanup

In a heated exchange during the debate, Vijender Gupta criticised the state of Delhi's education system, pointing out its shortcomings. In response, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti addressed a question on the cleaning of the Yamuna River. He remarked that while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken a dip in the Yamuna in his state, the AAP government is actively working on cleaning Delhi's Yamuna. Bharti reassured the public that efforts to clean the river are ongoing and progress is being made

Vijender Gupta accuses Kejriwal of misusing public funds

Vijender Gupta has accused Arvind Kejriwal of misusing public funds for personal luxuries, referring to it as part of the ongoing 'Sheesh Mahal' scam. Gupta stated that Kejriwal, who had previously claimed to forgo government privileges, has now been exposed for using taxpayer money to fund his comfort.

Gupta criticised Kejriwal's actions, questioning the ethics of using public funds for personal gain. He added that Kejriwal's promises of not availing government benefits had turned out to be false, revealing his true intentions.

Gupta further stated that Kejriwal, when caught in lies, resorted to making baseless allegations against others. He accused the Delhi CM of treating the state budget as his asset, misusing funds meant for the public. In contrast, Gupta emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fulfills its promises and remains committed to serving the public interest.

Somnath Bharti defends AAP's track record

Somnath responded by highlighting AAP's achievements, particularly in healthcare and education. Bharti said, "Under our governance, Mohalla Clinics and free education for underprivileged children have set benchmarks for the entire country." He also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation, saying, "The BJP’s allegations are baseless and lack evidence."