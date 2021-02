IPS officer Praveen Sinha appointed interim director of CBI

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Senior IPS officer Praveen Sinha has been given the additional charge of the CBI director. (Representational image)

Senior IPS officer Praveen Sinha has been given the additional charge of the CBI director, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Wednesday stated.

Sinha, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, is the Additional Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved that Sinha shall look after the duties of CBI director with immediate effect, the order said.

Praveen Sinha IPS, additional director , CBI has been appointed as interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Term of RK Shukla ended yesterday. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/OqpibawzPe — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) February 3, 2021

CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year term on Wednesday.

