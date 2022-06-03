'Poora Bihar peeke mast hai lekin Raja ko lag rha...': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Nitish Kumar over liqour ban

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Election strategist Prashant Kishor was addressing a gathering, as a part of his `Jan Suraaj' campaign, at Hajipur in the Vaishali district.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor took a jibe at Nitish Kumar on Thursday, saying that the prohibition law in Bihar has been a complete failure. The strategist claimed that the entire Bihar is consuming liquor but the Bihar CM thinks that the rules are perfectly in place.

While addressing a gathering, as a part of his `Jan Suraaj' campaign, in Hajipur in Vaishali district on Monday, Kishor, said, “The enforcement of liquor ban has totally failed in Bihar. Despite Bihar being a dry state, those who want can easily get liquor here. Therefore, prohibition in the Bihar has been a complete failure”.

However the Bihar chief minister "does not want to accept this reality, he added.

While targeting the Bihar government, the election strategist on Thursday ran a poll on Twitter questioning the effective implementation of liquor prohibition in the state. Kishor asked respondents to give a `yes' or `no' answer to his poser - ‘prohibition of liquor in Bihar has completely failed."

Social media users started giving their opinion on this poll.

The state government had on April 5, 2016, banned the manufacture, trade, storage transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor including IMFL in the state and made it a punishable offence for those violating the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 which has so far been amended several times.

Latest India News