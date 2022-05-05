Prashant Kishor quashes talks of floating new party, says will begin 3000-KM padyatra in Bihar from October 2

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prashant Kishor in Patna

Prashant Kishor press conference: After rejecting the Congress offer to join the party, prominent political strategist, Prashant Kishor (PK)clarified that he is not going to float any party.

Addressing a press conference, Kishor emphasised that despite Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar rule in Bihar for over 30 years, the state is still treated as a backward one. "Bihar is today the most backward and poor state of the country even after 30 years of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar rule. Bihar is still at the lowest rung of the country on many parameters of development. If Bihar wants to come in the list of leading states in the coming times, then it needs new thinking and new efforts," Kishor said.

Elaborating further, he said that in the coming three-four months he is going to connect with 17,000 people who have been identified and would help in the betterment of the state. He also announced that he will begin a 3000-KM padyatra from October 2 in Bihar.

He had termed this presser as 'Jan Suraaj' where he emphasised that his focus now will be to improve Bihar, which according to him is in a stagnancy.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he has nothing to do with Kishor. RJD leader and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav said he does not follow news about the political strategist. Talking about his equation with Bihar CM, Kishor said, "When I was with Nitish, we had relationship like a father and son, however that does not mean I can not have my own journey."

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that making a political strategy and building a connect with the people are two different things.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad said Kishor's efforts will turn into a flop show in Bihar. Even though these leaders also know the strengths of Prashant Kishor, they are at the moment trying to downplay him.

The BJP leaders are well aware of what Kishor had done for them in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Janata Dal (united) and the RJD also experienced his political skills during the 2015 Assembly elections when the Mahagathbandhan (Opposition Grand Alliance) defeated the saffron party.

Kishor was successful in West Bengal, Telangana and Delhi as well. Hence, every party in Bihar is eagerly waiting for the future plans of Prashant Kishor.

