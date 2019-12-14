Image Source : FILE Prashant Kishor's I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls

In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party. "Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us.

Welcome aboard!" the chief minister said in a tweet. The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.

