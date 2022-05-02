'Ready to go to people's court': Prashant Kishor hints at big Bihar move after failed talks with Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has hinted at taking a 'big political move'. Kishor who is best known for formulating an innovative campaign for Narendra Modi in 2012 (Gujarat polls) and 2014 (Lok Saha polls), has tweeted that he is ready to go to the 'people's court', starting from his home state Bihar.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance" Kishor, 45, tweeted.

Kishor, who reached Patna yesterday, is expected to meet leaders of different political parties, including his former boss and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor's cryptic tweet came a week after he declined a Congress offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy for the 2024 general elections. Kishor was asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to join the party and be a part of the Empowered Action Group-2024 and take care of its election strategy for upcoming polls.

Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations. He had also made a presentation to the party on which its top leaders deliberated. But the I-PAC founder later said more than him, the party needs leadership to fix deep-rooted structural problems by carrying out transformational reforms.

In the past, Kishor was a part of Bihar's active politics. He had designed the campaign for the Mahagathbandhan (an alliance of JD-U, RJD and Congress in Bihar) in 2015. The alliance was dissolved in 2017 after Nitish Kumar jumped ship and joined the ranks again with the BJP. Kishor joined Nitish Kumar's party in September 2018. He was expelled from the party in 2020 after he made comments critical of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah over CAA, NPR and the NRC.

Kishor met Kumar in February this year in Patna, triggering speculations of a likely reunion. Kishor had earlier served as Nitish Kumar's strategic adviser and was given the rank of a Cabinet minister.

