Pranab Mukherjee's health shows positive signs of improvement, condition stable, son says

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has shown "positive signs of improvement", his son Abhijit said today. The 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital last Monday and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He is also COVID-19 positive.

New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2020 9:11 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has shown "positive signs of improvement", his son Abhijit said today. The 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital last Monday and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He is also COVID-19 positive. 

Over after a week, it is for the first time that Mukherjee's health condition has improved. "My father is stable now. His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable. Positive signs of his improvement noticed," Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet this morning. 

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. 

