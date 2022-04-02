Death of Prabhakar Sail, witness in Aryan Khan drug case, will be probed: Maharashtra Home Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prabhakar Sail (L), witness in cruise drug bust case, arrives at CRPF camp to appear before NCB vigilance team

Highlights Maharashtra Home Minister orders probe into death of Prabhakar Sail

Prabhakar Sail was NCB witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan

Sail had turned hostile and his affidavit was still pending before the court

Maharashtra Home Minister on Saturday said death of Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in drugs case involving Aryan Khan, will be probed. Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in suburban Chembur.

He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared brought dead, he said. Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play.

"Maharashtra DGP will investigate Prabhakar Sail death case. Many people had suspected his death. How could such a strong & healthy man die suddenly? Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said.

Sail, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K P Gosavi, had alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Gosavi discuss a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3 last year.

The NCB had told the court that Sail had turned hostile and his affidavit was still pending before the court.

