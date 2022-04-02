Prabhakar Sail, NCB's witness in Aryan Khan's drug case dies of heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI/FILEIMAGE NCB's witness in Aryan Khan's drug case Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack

Prabhakar Sail, who was the panch witness of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during the Cordelia Cruise ship drugs case dies on Friday. According to his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he passed away around 4 pm due to a heart attack. Prabhakar was at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur when he took his last breath. For those unversed, Prabhakar was questioned in the drugs case also involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. He put allegations of corruption against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the case.

News agency ANI also shared the information of his shocking demise and tweeted, "NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday."

Sail was the bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. Sali had said, "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case."

However, the NCB named Sail as a "hostile witness" in its affidavit in court. On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2, 2021. A total of 20 people, including Aryan, were arrested so far in the case.

-Namrata Dubey