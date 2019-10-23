Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Army defuses two missile shells in Poonch

Army defuses two missile shells in Poonch

Two missile shells that was fired by Pakistani troops have been defused by Army engineers in a forward area along the LoC in Poonch district.

PTI PTI
Jammu Published on: October 23, 2019 14:01 IST
Army defuses two missile shells in Poonch
Image Source : PTI

Army defuses two missile shells in Poonch

The Army on Wednesday defused two anti-tank guided missile shells fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The shells have been defused by Army engineers in a forward area along the LoC in Poonch district, they said.

Pakistan has been resorting to heavy mortar shelling along the LoC for the past over one month.

ALSO READ: Army defuses three mortar shells along LoC in Poonch

ALSO READ: JK DGP calls for strengthening of intelligence grid along LoC in north Kashmir

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTop MHA men review Maoist threats in Chhattisgarh Next Story1.6 lakh students to appear in upcoming BOSE exams in Kashmir  