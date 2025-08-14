PM Modi to hoist tricolour for 12th time at ramparts of Red Fort on 79th Independence Day In line with this year's Independence Day theme, "Naya Bharat", the celebrations will showcase the nation's steady transformation into a prosperous, secure, and self-assured India, while reaffirming its commitment to advancing on the path of progress.

New Delhi:

As India is set to mark its 79th Independence Day on Friday (August 15), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. As per details, the Prime Minister will hoist the National Flag at around 7:30 am at the Red Fort before beginning his address to the nation. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Prime Minister.

The GoC, Delhi Area, will then conduct PM Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of 96 personnel (one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Delhi Police. The Indian Air Force is the coordinating service for the Independence Day celebrations this year. As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting 'Operation Sindoor'.

What to expect from PM Modi's speech?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches traditionally focus on the nation's key challenges and achievements, often coupled with announcements of new policies or welfare schemes. This year, he is expected to reiterate India's firm stance on national security, emphasise sustained economic growth and highlight the expansion of the welfare model under his leadership.

Amid the backdrop of economic and diplomatic uncertainty, exacerbated by US President Donald Trump's confrontational approach towards India on trade, PM Modi may also address the global and domestic mood. A consistent theme in his recent addresses has been the vision of making India "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) by promoting indigenous technology and local manufacturing. On this Independence Day, PM Modi's message is likely to align with the long-term goal of transforming India into a "Viksit Bharat" (developed nation) by 2047.

Historic milestone in Independence Day addresses

After recently going past Indira Gandhi's record of tenure for a consecutive period as prime minister, PM Modi, with his 12th Independence Day address, will edge ahead of her 11 consecutive speeches from the ramparts of Red Fort to stand only next to Jawaharlal Nehru in terms of the number of Red Fort addresses in a row. Indira Gandhi held the office between January 1966 and March 1977, and then between January 1980 till her assassination in October 1984. In total, she has delivered 16 addresses as the Prime Minister on August 15.

Special Guests at the Red Fort

Nearly 5,000 special guests will be present as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the Tricolour for the second time in his third term. The distinguished gathering will include sanitation workers, innovative farmers, grassroots panchayat leaders, and self-reliant women entrepreneurs, among others.

Special guests include:

Winners of the Special Olympics 2025 and other international sports events

Gold medallists of the Khelo India Para Games

Best-performing farmers, entrepreneurs, sarpanches, self-help groups, and beneficiaries of flagship schemes like PM Awaas Yojana, PM-VIKAS, Lakhpati Didi, and Vibrant Villages

Rescued bonded labourers, Anganwadi workers, social welfare achievers, innovators from Defence Excellence programs, tribal children from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and winners of national competitions

Additionally, 1,500 people in traditional attire from various states will be present to represent India’s cultural diversity.

Nationwide band performances to celebrate

To promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time on the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.

