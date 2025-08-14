Independence Day 2025: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from Red Fort? This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day speech since assuming office in 2014 and second after securing a third term last year. Stay tuned to the India TV news channel for the Prime Minister's speech from the Red Fort.

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, 15 August 2025, with the historic Red Fort in New Delhi once again taking centre stage. As per tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National Flag before delivering his address to the nation. This will be his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech since assuming office in 2014 and second after securing a third term last year. The iconic Red Fort, a proud emblem of India's heritage and freedom struggle, will serve as the backdrop for this momentous occasion.

The day holds deep significance, standing not only as a commemoration of the nation’s hard-won freedom but also as a heartfelt tribute to the countless sacrifices made by both celebrated and unsung heroes of the independence movement. Across the country, citizens will unite to honour the legacy of these freedom fighters and their invaluable contributions to the nation’s history. Independence Day is a time to reflect on the journey towards freedom and to reaffirm the collective spirit that binds the nation together. Home, offices and public spaces will be adorned with the tricolour, flying high as a powerful symbol of sovereignty, unity and pride.

When and where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech?

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 7:30 am on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Stay tuned to the India TV news channel for the PM's speech. The speech will be telecast on India TV platforms:

You can also watch the live streaming on social media platforms:

Where else to watch

Meanwhile, there will also be a slew of other options for people to watch PM Modi's speech. The live coverage of the speech will also be available on Doordarshan. The Independence Day event will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on social media platforms and the PMO X handle. The Prime Minister's address will be a key highlight of the official Independence Day celebrations, which will feature a range of events showcasing India's military prowess, cultural richness, and technological progress.

