Independence Day 2025: Why do we hoist national flag on August 15 and unfurl it on Republic Day? Independence Day 2025: While we unfurl the national flag on Republic Day (January 26), we hoist it on Independence Day (August 15). Though these two terms are similar, there is a vast difference between.

New Delhi:

The national flag is a symbol of unity and pride for a country, and India is no exception. In India, the national flag takes the centre stage on a couple of occasions, the first is on the Republic Day and the other is on the Independence Day.

While we unfurl the national flag on Republic Day (January 26), we hoist it on Independence Day (August 15). Though these two terms are similar, there is a vast difference between. Let's take a look at them:

What does hoisting the national flag mean?

When we hoist the national flag, we raise it from the bottom of the pole and allow it to wave freely in the air at the top. For this, the venue is the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Minister, who represents the government, hoists it.

Why national flag is hoisted on Independence Day?

The Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi on Independence Day. This symbolises India gaining freedom from British rule in 1947. As a part of this ceremony, the national anthem is played to celebrate the country's freedom.

What does unfurling the national flag mean?

By unfurling, we simply mean unfolding the national flag, which is already at the top of the pole. For this, the venue is the Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Why do we unfurl the national flag on Republic Day?

The President unfurls the national flag on Republic Day at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. India had already gained freedom in 1947, and the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. Unfurling the national flag signifies that India has already gained independence and has become a democratic and sovereign republic.

About national flag hoisting ceremony

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort for the 12th consecutive time. The ceremony begins at around 7 am and is followed by the Prime Minister's address to the nation. You can watch PM Modi's address to the nation live on IndiaTV.com.

Also Read -

Independence Day 2025: Untold stories and unsung warriors of India's freedom struggle

PM Modi to lead 79th Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort, showcasing vision of ‘Naya Bharat’

Independence Day 2025: Fun school activities that inspire young patriots