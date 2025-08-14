Independence Day 2025: Planning to hoist National Flag at your home? Here's how to do it properly If you are planning to hoist the tricolour at your home this year, here are some of the important points that you need to keep in mind according to the Flag Code of India 2002.

India will mark its 79th Independence Day on Friday (August 15), a day that resonates deeply with the pride, history, and unity of the nation. It commemorates the hard-fought freedom from colonial rule in 1947 and honours the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who devoted their lives to the cause of independence. The day is observed with patriotic fervour across the country, with the Prime Minister hosting the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

On August 15, 1947, India gained freedom from nearly two centuries of British rule, embarking on its path as a sovereign, democratic nation. Ever since, the day has been observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, and heartfelt tributes to the countless heroes who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for freedom. For many citizens, hoisting the National Flag at their homes has become a heartfelt way to express patriotism and be part of the celebration. However, displaying the flag comes with responsibilities -- it must be done with respect, following the rules laid out in the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Dos when hoisting the National Flag at home

Use a proper flag: The flag should be made of khadi, hand-spun, handwoven, or machine-made fabric. Synthetic materials are allowed under the revised Flag Code, but the flag must maintain proper colours and proportions.

The flag should be made of khadi, hand-spun, handwoven, or machine-made fabric. Synthetic materials are allowed under the revised Flag Code, but the flag must maintain proper colours and proportions. Follow the correct dimensions: The length-to-height ratio of the flag must be 3:2. Ensure that the flag you purchase adheres to this proportion.

The length-to-height ratio of the flag must be 3:2. Ensure that the flag you purchase adheres to this proportion. Display position: When displayed horizontally or at an angle from a building, the saffron band should always be at the top. If hung vertically, saffron must be on the right side (facing the observer).

When displayed horizontally or at an angle from a building, the saffron band should always be at the top. If hung vertically, saffron must be on the right side (facing the observer). Hoist between sunrise and sunset: Traditionally, the flag is hoisted only between sunrise and sunset unless it is illuminated at night.

Traditionally, the flag is hoisted only between sunrise and sunset unless it is illuminated at night. Ensure dignity and cleanliness: The flag should always be clean, untorn, and not allowed to touch the ground or floor.

The flag should always be clean, untorn, and not allowed to touch the ground or floor. Half-mast protocol: When flown at half-mast as a mark of mourning, it should first be hoisted to the top, then lowered to the half-mast position.

Don'ts when hoisting the National Flag at Home

Do not use the flag for decoration: The tricolour must never be used as a tablecloth, drapery, or decoration in any form. Paper flags should be disposed of respectfully, not discarded casually.

The tricolour must never be used as a tablecloth, drapery, or decoration in any form. Paper flags should be disposed of respectfully, not discarded casually. No inscription or marking: Writing, printing, or affixing symbols on the flag is strictly prohibited.

Writing, printing, or affixing symbols on the flag is strictly prohibited. Avoid damage or neglect: The flag must never be torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.

The flag must never be torn, soiled, or damaged in any way. No commercial or personal use: It cannot be used for advertisements, branding or as part of a costume.

It cannot be used for advertisements, branding or as part of a costume. Do not fly below any other flag: The Indian National Flag must always occupy the position of honour and should never be placed below another flag.

The Indian National Flag must always occupy the position of honour and should never be placed below another flag. No improper folding or disposal: When not in use, fold the flag properly in a triangular manner. Old or damaged flags should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning in private.

Why following the flag code matters

The tricolour is not just a piece of cloth -- it embodies the nation's ideals, history, and unity. By following the Flag Code of India, citizens ensure that the flag is treated with the respect it deserves. Hoisting it at your home on Independence Day is a beautiful gesture, but observing the dos and don'ts makes it truly meaningful.

