Wednesday, February 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today

PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2021 6:38 IST
pm narendra modi
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday. He will address the event at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days. 

Also Read | India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News