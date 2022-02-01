Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 cr subscribers; highest among global leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel on Tuesday crossed 1 crore subscriptions, which is the highest amongst top global leaders. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro ranks second after PM Modi on the list of global leaders with the highest subscriptions on their YouTube channel with a total of 36 lakh subscribers.

Steadily following behind is Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 30.7 lakh subscribers.

The subscription number list of global leaders also includes Indonesia President Joko Widodo with 28.8 lakh subscribers.

In the decreasing trend, the White House has 19 lakh subscribers, followed by US President Joe Biden with 7.03 lakh subscribers.

Meanwhile, in comparison with some of the national leaders as well, PM Modi tops the chart of YouTube subscribers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh subscribers, party leader Shashi Tharoor has 4.39 lakh subscribers, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has 3.73 lakh subscribers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has 2.12 lakh subscribers and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has 1.37 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

