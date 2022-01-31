'O Mitron' far more dangerous than Omicron: Shashi Tharoor's latest to target PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Highlights Shashi Tharoor has said that 'O Mitron' is far more dangerous than Omicron

He indirectly accused the Prime Minister of polarising the country, weakening of democracy

Tharoor's remark has come when 5 states are scheduled to go for assembly elections

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing Covid's Omicron variant with 'O Mitron', a phrase PM Modi frequently uses to greet people whenever he addresses public gatherings. Tharoor also accused the Prime Minister of polarising and weakening the democracy.

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Far more dangerous than #Omicron is “O Mitron”! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no “milder variant” of this virus."

Responding to Shashi Tharoor, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla while speaking to an English news channel said that Tharoor's remark was an attempt to make light of the serious Covid situation.

