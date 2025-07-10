PM Modi wraps up five-nation tour: Key takeaways and what India gained | Explained

PM Modi returned to India on July 9 after an eight-day five-nation diplomatic tour that took him across West Africa, South America and the Caribbean. The visit, his longest since taking office in 2014, covered Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia and included participation at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. More than symbolic, the tour delivered concrete gains across sectors from critical minerals and defence to fintech and diaspora outreach. India also secured key bilateral agreements, deepened its development partnerships and expanded its digital public infrastructure footprint overseas.
India’s Global South focus gets sharper
Modi’s travel route was no coincidence, all five nations are part of the Global South. India used the visit to position itself as a reliable development partner offering scalable, low-cost, inclusive solutions in contrast to Chinese financing models.
Ties with Ghana were elevated to a Comprehensive Partnership while Namibia became the first country in the world to license India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a major step in internationalising the platform.
India also offered technical support, soft loans and digital capacity-building to partner nations. These align with Delhi’s strategic push to build alternative mechanisms to the Global North-dominated order.
Five new honours: Modi’s diplomatic recognition rises
During the trip PM Modi was awarded the highest civilian honours by four countries and a symbolic city-level honour in Argentina. These included:
- Ghana: Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana
- Trinidad and Tobago: The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
- Brazil: Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross
- Namibia: Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis
- Argentina: Key to the City of Buenos Aires
Modi’s tally of foreign honours now stands at 27 the most for any Indian Prime Minister. The awards reflect rising diplomatic equity and strategic goodwill for India in regions long overlooked by major powers.
UPI gains global traction
India’s homegrown digital payment platform UPI made headlines during the tour. Namibia signed a licensing agreement, becoming the first country globally to adopt the system. Talks on similar adoption and fintech cooperation were held in Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Argentina.
This marks a significant step in India’s efforts to promote Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) globally. The strategy links financial inclusion with foreign policy giving India a strategic edge in setting international standards for real-time payments.
Strategic outcomes at BRICS summit
At the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, India focused on reforms in global governance, responsible AI, food and energy security and counter-terror cooperation.
India successfully lobbied for the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack condemnation in the final declaration - a diplomatic win. Bilateral talks with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva included agreements on agriculture research, digital solutions, renewable energy, intellectual property and cross-border security.
India and Brazil also agreed to set up a ministerial mechanism to monitor trade and investment, reaffirming the strategic partnership.
Country-wise highlights
Ghana (2-3 July)
- First Indian PM visit in 30+ years
- Ties upgraded to Comprehensive Partnership
- MoUs in fintech, traditional medicine, and standardisation
- Commitments to double bilateral trade to 25,000 crore
- PM Modi addressed Parliament; conferred with Ghana’s top civilian honour
Trinidad and Tobago (3-4 July)
- First PM-level visit since 1999
- Modi addressed joint session of Parliament
- OCI card eligibility extended to sixth-generation diaspora
- 2000 laptops donated to schools
- Agreements in pharmacopeia, cultural exchange, sports and diplomacy training
- Awarded the country’s top honour
Argentina (4-5 July)
- First Indian PM visit in 57 years
- Talks with President Javier Milei on critical minerals, shale energy, defence and pharma
- Argentina expressed interest in UPI and Indian vaccines
- Modi awarded Key to Buenos Aires
- India pushed for expansion of Mercosur trade agreement
Brazil (5-7 July)
- BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro
- Bilateral agreements on defence, renewables, DPI and agricultural innovation
- Pahalgam attack mentioned in joint communique
- Modi conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian honour
- India’s position on multilateral reform gained traction
Namibia (8-9 July)
- First Indian PM to address Namibian Parliament
- UPI licensing agreement signed - a global first
- Namibia joins CDRI and Global Biofuel Alliance
- Health and entrepreneurship MoUs signed
- Modi awarded top civilian honour
Diaspora outreach and legacy diplomacy
India marked the 180th anniversary of Indian arrival in Trinidad, highlighting shared colonial histories and cultural linkages. Modi referred to the Indo-Caribbean community as a “living bridge” between nations. India also committed training and support for regional religious and cultural leaders.
By addressing three parliaments during the trip Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Namibia- Modi’s total foreign parliamentary speeches now stands at 17, equalling the combined tally of all Congress Prime Ministers before him:
India’s foreign policy gains: What next?
The tour reinforced India’s credentials as a trusted partner especially in a multipolar world where traditional alignments are fraying. Delhi made diplomatic inroads in resource-rich but debt-stressed countries like Ghana and Argentina offering non-exploitative alternatives to Chinese loans.
Key takeaways:
- Digital diplomacy scaled globally through UPI
- Diaspora connections institutionalised
- New markets tapped for Indian pharma, defence and agriculture tech
- Terrorism diplomacy sharpened at BRICS
- Civilian honours and parliamentary addresses boosted symbolic capital