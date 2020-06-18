Consumption, demand approaching pre-COVID level: PM lays out vision for self-reliant India amid China tension

Image Source : ANI PM Modi speaking on making India self reliant said that India will become exporter of everything that it imports today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the launching of auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, via video conference and said India will turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to become self-reliant.

Speaking on making India a manufacturing hub, PM Modi said, India will reduce its dependence on imports and move towards its goal of becoming Atmanirbhar."

PM Modi's address LIVE Updates

To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken today, the Prime Minister said.

For decades, the country's coal sector was entangled in a web of captive & non-captive. It was excluded from competition, there was a big problem of transparency. After 2014, several steps were taken to change this situation. Coal sector got strengthened due to steps taken.

We have set a target to gasify around 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030. I have been told that 4 projects have been identified for this and about 20 thousand crores will be invested in them.

India will continue its fight against coronavirus and transform this crisis into opportunity; the crisis has taught India to become self reliant.

It has been decided to open up the coal and mining sector for competition, capital, participation and technology, PM Modi said.

These reforms related to coal sector will prove to be a very big way of making our tribal belt as well as eastern and central India into pillars of development.

These auction are taking place at a time when business activity in India is normalizing rapidly. Consumption and demand is rapidly approaching the pre-COVID level. In such a situation, there cannot be a better time for this new beginning, the Prime Minister said.

All these indicators, they are showing that Indian economy is ready to bounce back quickly, has moved forward. Friends, India has come out of the biggest crises, it will come out of this, Modi assured.

India's success, India's growth is certain. We can become self-sufficient. You remember, till just a few weeks ago we used to get N-95 mask, corona testing kit, Personal Protective Equipment- PPE, ventilator, most of our needs from outside.

You can keep your faith, your confidence high, we can do this. We can become a self-sufficient India. We can build a self-sufficient India. In the Journey of self reliant India which 130 crore Indians have started, all of you are its very big partners.

The sacrifices of soldiers along the border with China will not go in vain. India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply, if instigated, PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that PM Modi will address during the launch of ‘Auction of Coal Mines for Commercial Mining’, and termed this decision of the government to be the biggest ever reform in the coal sector.

