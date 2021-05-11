PM Modi will not travel to UK to attend G7 summit in June due to Covid situation

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that PM Modi won't attend theG7 summit in person.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK visit to attend a summit of the G7 grouping has been cancelled due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that PM Modi won't attend the summit in person.

The G7 summit is scheduled to take place in Cornwall in the UK in June.

"While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a special invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

