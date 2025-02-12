PM Modi to visit Bageshwar Dham on February 23, to lay foundation for Cancer Hospital | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bageshwar Dham on February 23, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for Bundelkhand’s first cancer hospital in Madhya Pradesh. Ahead of his visit, BJP state president and MP VD Sharma inspected the venue and held discussions with Bageshwar Dham's Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri regarding the event preparations. As per details, the Bageshwar Dham committee and administration are making special arrangements for the grand occasion.

PM Modi's scheduled event

PM Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the cancer hospital in Bundelkhand. President Droupadi Murmu will also be present for a 'Kanya Vivah Mahotsav' (mass wedding ceremony) to be held at Bageshwar Dham.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s recent statements

Known for his outspoken remarks, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri recently stirred debate, stating, "Either abolish the Waqf Board or establish a Sanatan Board.” He claimed that while the Waqf Board owned a few thousand acres of land until 2000, it now possesses over 8.5 lakh acres. He even alleged that the board had declared the Parliament building as its property.

Shastri also hit out at AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, calling him a challenge to the Constitution and law of the country. Referring to Owaisi's controversial "15-minute" remark, Shastri questioned his intentions, alleging that such statements promote anarchy, riots, and violence.

