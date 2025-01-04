Stampede-like situation occurs at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's programme | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stampede-like situation at Baba Bageshwar Dham's program in Maharashtra

Dhirendra Shastri also known as Baba Bageshwar Dham on Saturday arrived for a satsang at the Indian Oil Company located near Mankoli Naka in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. During the event, Dhirendra Shastri started narrating the story to the public.

Following this, he told his devotees that he would give Bhabhuti to all of them. He asked people to come in queue one after another with women getting preference. Soon, the queue was formed with women followed by men. However, the crowd present there was in huge numbers.

Therefore, the crowd swelled so much that it went out of control. Everyone started moving forward to get Bhabhuti first. When Dhirendra Shastri noticed that the crowd had grown uncontrollably large, he left the stage. Following his departure, people from the crowd began climbing onto the stage one after another. In response, the police present at the scene attempted to disperse the crowd. So far, there have been no reports of injuries related to the incident. The police used mild force to manage the situation and remove the crowd.

(Reported by: Rizwan Sheikh)