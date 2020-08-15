LIVE: India marks 74th Independence Day, PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort amid tight security

The iconic Red Fort will bear witness to India's 74th Independence Day celebrations today. Amid a multilayered security arrangement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort at 7.30 am amid tight security. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, celebrations will be held across the country while factoring in requisite precautions and norms of social distancing. The midnight of 15th August is an unforgettable moment for every Indian. It was on this very day in the year 1947 when India broke the shackles of oppression and gained independence from the British rule. And justifiably so, it remains etched in our memories since.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:30 am: Security checks are being conducted at the Red Fort ahead of PM Modi's arrival.

Image Source : ANI Security checks being conducted at Red Fort ahead of PM Modi's arrival.

6:24 am: Major Shweta Pandey will assist the prime minister in unfurling the National Flag. The woman officer had carried the tricolour and led an Indian military contingent at the Victory Day parade in Moscow in June.

Image Source : INDIA TV Major Shweta Pandey.

6:19 am: First visuals from the iconic Red Fort are here!

Delhi: Latest visuals from Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag & address the nation on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2020. pic.twitter.com/bvzSYRDo34 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

6:13 am: NCC cadets have been invited to witness the event instead of young schoolchildren and they will be seated at Gyanpath.

6:12 am: Most of the parking areas have been bricklined and paved in order to ensure smooth entry and exit of vehicles to the maximum feasible extent.

6:06 am: To facilitate seamless movement with minimal chance of any crowding, seating enclosures and walkways have been laid out with wooden flooring and carpeting. Additional door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings have been provided to avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Security personnel during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on a rainy day at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

6:00 am: The Defence Ministry has also set up Covid-19 medical booths at four locations, one near the ramparts, one at Madhavdas Park and two at 15 August Park. They will cater to attendees who are detected having any symptoms related to Covid-19 during entry. Ambulances would also be stationed at these four locations.

5:51 am: Only 110 VVIPs will be present at the Red Fort event as against 440 in previous years. About 4,000 plus invites have also been issued to officials, diplomats, members of the public, media and others.

5:40 am: Meanwhile, take a look at the full I-Day dress rehearsals that were held on August 13.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Tri-Service contingents during the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 13, 2020.

5:35 am: After unfurling the tricolor, PM Modi will begin addressing the nation around 7.30 am.

5:32 am: At 7.28 am, PM Modi will unfurl the national flag while the Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band will play the national anthem and elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial) will give a 21 Gun Salute.

Image Source : PTI Indian national flag flutters atop the historic Red Fort on the eve of 74th Independence Day.

5:31 am: Around 7.18-7.20, PM Modi's cavalcade will reach Red Fort's Lahore Gate. He will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. The prime minister will then proceed to inspect the Guard of Honour.

5:30 am: At 7.05 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

5:25 am: We give you an insight into what's going to unfold at the Red Fort event. Updates to follow. Stay tuned.

