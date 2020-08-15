74th Independence Day: India celebrates with full pomp and glory | PHOTOS

74th Independence Day: India celebrates with full pomp and glory

India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day today. However, the celebrations have been curtailed and only selected guests are invited to be part of the Red Fort event. Despite this pandemic, as a part of the annual decoration areas like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament Building was lit up in various colours to cherish the memories of the freedom struggle. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. On the eve of Independence Day, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of President Ram Nath Kovind was decorated with glittering lights. The historic building was lit up in tri-colours.

Indiatvnews.com brings glimpses of the 74th Independence Day celebrations from all across the country:

Image Source : ANI Security check being conducted in Red Fort premises ahead of IndependenceDay celebrations

Image Source : ANI Latest visuals from Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag & address the nation on the occasion of Independence Day 2020.

Image Source : PTI Parliament House illuminated on the eve of Independence Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Image Source : PTI Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture with message "Salute to All Warriors" on the eve of 74th Independence Day, at Puri beach in Odisha, Friday, Aug 14, 2020.

Image Source : PTI A girl with her face and hands painted in tricolour poses for a photograph, on the eve of Independence Day, in Amritsar, Friday, Aug 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Security persons inspect the area as part of preparations on the eve of 74th Independence Day, at Red Road in Kolkata, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

Image Source : PTI Haryana Men police contingent participate in the full dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, Friday, Aug 14, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Punjab Women police contingent prepare themselves before the full-dress rehearsals for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar, Friday, Aug 14, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in tricolours ahead of the 74th Independence Day, in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage