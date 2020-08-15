74th Independence Day: India celebrates with full pomp and glory | PHOTOS
India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day today. However, the celebrations have been curtailed and only selected guests are invited to be part of the Red Fort event. Despite this pandemic, as a part of the annual decoration areas like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament Building was lit up in various colours to cherish the memories of the freedom struggle. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. On the eve of Independence Day, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of President Ram Nath Kovind was decorated with glittering lights. The historic building was lit up in tri-colours.
Indiatvnews.com brings glimpses of the 74th Independence Day celebrations from all across the country: