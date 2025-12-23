PM Narendra Modi hosts Neeraj Chopra, his wife, to discuss 'various issues including sports' PM Narendra Modi hosted Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and his wife at his residence. Neeraj had a mixed 2025, crossing 90m but missing the WC podium, winning key meets, hosting his own classic, and earning an Army honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 23, shared photographs from his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where he hosted India’s star javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra along with his wife, Himani Mor. The Prime Minister was seen interacting warmly with the athlete, and in his post, he mentioned discussing a range of topics, particularly those related to sports.

While Neeraj remains one of India’s most celebrated athletes, the year 2025 proved to be a mixed one for him in competitive terms. One of the major highlights of his season came at the Doha Diamond League, where he breached the much-anticipated 90-metre barrier. His best throw of 90.23 metres marked a personal milestone, though it was not enough to secure the gold medal. Germany’s Julian Weber claimed the top spot with a superior throw of 91.06 metres, leaving Neeraj to settle for second place on the day.

Despite that setback, Neeraj delivered strong performances in other international meets. He emerged victorious at both the Paris Diamond League and the Ostrava Golden Spike. Over the course of the Diamond League season, he finished second overall in the race standings.

More from Neeraj’s life in 2025

However, the World Championships turned out to be a challenging phase for the 27-year-old. Struggling with injury and inconsistency, Neeraj failed to make the podium and finished eighth overall. This marked his first non-podium finish in a major competitive event since 2018, a statistic that underscored how rare such an outcome has been in his otherwise stellar career. His physical discomfort during the championship was evident and is believed to have significantly affected his performance.

Away from international competition, Neeraj still found reasons to celebrate in 2025. He hosted the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru, an event that drew athletes from across the globe. Competing on home soil, he won the tournament with a best throw of 86.18 metres, while Julius Yego and Rumesh Pathirage finished second and third respectively.

On the personal front, the year brought important milestones as well. Neeraj was awarded an honorary commission in the Territorial Army in April, adding another prestigious honour to his name. Earlier in the year, on January 16, he also began a new chapter in his personal life by marrying Himani Mor in a private ceremony held at a resort near Solan, Himachal Pradesh.